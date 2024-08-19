Pickup used in fatal West Ridge hit-and-run found, police say

A pickup being driven at a “high rate of speed” was found after the weekend hit-and-run crash that killed a 67-year-old Evanston man, police said.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a black pickup truck hit James Reed Tillman as he tried to walk across the 1900 block of West Howard Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Witnesses told police they saw the pickup “drag” Tillman about 6 feet after “veering” around him and continuing eastbound on Howard, a traffic crash report said.

Tillman, of Evanston, suffered a fractured femur, a scalp abrasion, a large groin laceration and internal bleeding, the report said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m., according to the report.

Shortly after the crash, responding officers found police camera footage and traced the pickup to the 1100 block of West Lunt Avenue in Rogers Park, where they found the pickup shortly before midnight and made an arrest.

A person was taken into custody but as of Monday had been released without being charged, a police News Affairs officer said.