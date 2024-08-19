Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 19, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Pickup used in fatal West Ridge hit-and-run found, police say

The victim, 67-year-old Evanston resident James Reed Tillman, was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run in the 1900 block of West Howard Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A black pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed James Reed Tillman, 67, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 has been found.

A black pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed James Reed Tillman, 67, on Aug. 17, has been found.

Sun-Times file

Share

A pickup being driven at a “high rate of speed” was found after the weekend hit-and-run crash that killed a 67-year-old Evanston man, police said.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a black pickup truck hit James Reed Tillman as he tried to walk across the 1900 block of West Howard Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Witnesses told police they saw the pickup “drag” Tillman about 6 feet after “veering” around him and continuing eastbound on Howard, a traffic crash report said.

Tillman, of Evanston, suffered a fractured femur, a scalp abrasion, a large groin laceration and internal bleeding, the report said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m., according to the report.

Shortly after the crash, responding officers found police camera footage and traced the pickup to the 1100 block of West Lunt Avenue in Rogers Park, where they found the pickup shortly before midnight and made an arrest.

A person was taken into custody but as of Monday had been released without being charged, a police News Affairs officer said.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Teen fatally shot by Chicago officer in Pilsen identified as 16-year-old boy from suburban Plainfield
Man, 59, shot on Englewood porch
Teen shot, wounded in Humboldt Park
DNC protesters gather in downtown Chicago for first major protest of convention
Teen swimmer missing near Rainbow Beach Park
Man, 67, killed in West Ridge hit-and-run
The Latest
FILE - Phil Donahue attends a screening of HBO's "The Wizard of Lies" on, May 11, 2017, in New York. Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre, has died. He was 88. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET104
Entertainment and Culture
Phil Donahue, pioneering daytime talk show legend, dies at 88
Dubbed “the king of daytime talk,” Donahue, whose show originated from Chicago for 10 years starting in 1974, was the first to incorporate audience participation in the program format, typically during a full hour with a single guest. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden in May.
By Julie Carr Smyth | AP
 
CPD-02.JPG
Englewood
Man, 59, shot on Englewood porch
The man, 59, was sitting on a porch in the 2100 block of West 68th Place about 11:45 p.m. when someone approached him and shot him in the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mourners embrace outside the funeral for 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, held at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview.
Other Views
Muslims will keep facing hate crimes if Congress stays silent
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin plans to hold hearings about threats faced by people in marginalized communities. That’s a good start.
By Salam Al-Marayati
 
Park 566 is a 70-acre park space that was once the site of U.S. Steel's South Works facility
Letters to the Editor
Migratory birds face threat from South Works quantum computing campus
Don’t let the project destroy grasslands that birds depend on, a Hyde Park reader writes. Another reader praises Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, while another sours on the White Sox.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Since moving closer to me, my mom isn’t making any friends
Shy woman resists mingling at senior center, in church, as a volunteer or with neighbors.
By Abigail Van Buren
 