Boy, 17, fatally shot while driving in Little Village

A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Monday, officials said.

Juan Salgado was driving west in the 3800 block of West 26th Street when someone in a truck began firing and shot Salgado in the left shoulder about 5 p.m., police and and Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Salgado, of the Back of the Yards, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m., the office said.

No one is in custody, Area Four Detectives are investigating.

