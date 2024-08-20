Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Crime News West Loop

Cook County sheriff's officer charged in Greektown hit-and-run that badly injured jogger

David Salmon, 51, was charged with failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
David Salmon, 51, was charged with failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury to 44-year-old jogger Kelly Mahan, Chicago police said.

David Salmon, 51, was charged with failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury to 44-year-old jogger Kelly Mahan, Chicago police said.

Provided

Share

A Cook County sheriff’s officer was relieved of his police powers and placed on administrative leave after he was charged with a Greektown hit-and-run that seriously injured a jogger earlier this month.

The officer, David Salmon, 51, was charged with failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, Chicago police said.

The Cook County sheriff’s office launched an ongoing internal investigation into Salmon which may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Aug. 3, 44-year-old Kelly Mahan was jogging in a bike lane near Madison and Halsted when she was hit from behind and run over by a black Toyota Rav4, police said. Witnesses who chased after the fleeing Rav4 jotted down the driver’s license plate.

David Salmon, 51.jpg

David Salmon

Chicago Police Department

After surviving a brain aneurysm in 2019, Mahan started running to relieve stress and stay in shape.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Boy, 17, fatally shot while driving in Little Village
Man, 33, gunned down in Austin
Family of man killed in West Ridge hit and run seek justice — and information — from CPD
Male critically injured in Humboldt Park shooting
Man shot, killed in Englewood
Man found shot to death in South Chicago alley
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-520.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: People often judge me when my elderly dad pushes my wheelchair
Disabled woman gets dirty looks as she gets help from her father in his 70s.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Top Round Ranch Salad
Recipes
Menu Planner: Top round ranch salad makes a satisfying family meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Susan Nicholson | Andrews McMeel Syndicate
 
Headshot of National Association of Realtors CEO Nykia Wright
Money
National Association of Realtors names Nykia Wright as permanent top leader
Wright, former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, was serving as the trade association’s interim CEO since November 2023.
By Abby Miller
 
Stephen Colbert and Jennifer Hudson work on the "Chicago National Anthem" music video featured on the Aug. 19, 2024, episode of "The Late Show."
Movies and TV
Chicago national anthem: Stephen Colbert shouts out Lower Wacker, Italian beef, The Wieners Circle and more
Music video on ‘Late Show’ features stanzas by Jennifer Hudson, Sean Hayes, Jason Sudeikis and the guys who love Da Bears.
By Darel Jevens
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 20, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 