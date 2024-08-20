Cook County sheriff's officer charged in Greektown hit-and-run that badly injured jogger

A Cook County sheriff’s officer was relieved of his police powers and placed on administrative leave after he was charged with a Greektown hit-and-run that seriously injured a jogger earlier this month.

The officer, David Salmon, 51, was charged with failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, Chicago police said.

The Cook County sheriff’s office launched an ongoing internal investigation into Salmon “which may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Aug. 3, 44-year-old Kelly Mahan was jogging in a bike lane near Madison and Halsted when she was hit from behind and run over by a black Toyota Rav4, police said. Witnesses who chased after the fleeing Rav4 jotted down the driver’s license plate.

David Salmon Chicago Police Department

After surviving a brain aneurysm in 2019, Mahan started running to relieve stress and stay in shape.