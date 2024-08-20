Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Police search for armed man in Lake Barrington wanted for Chicago homicide

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office closed off several streets about 2 p.m. Tuesday and asked people to avoid Route 14 near Pepper Road and the area between Pepper Road and Kelsey Road.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Police in suburban Lake Barrington are searching for a man Tuesday wanted in connection with a slaying in Chicago.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office closed off several streets about 2 p.m. and asked people to avoid Route 14 near Pepper Road and the area between Pepper Road and Kelsey Road.

The intersection of U.S. 14 and Pepper. Road in Lake Barrington.

The intersection of U.S. 14 and Pepper. Road in Lake Barrington.

Google Maps

“Multiple law enforcement are searching for a possible armed subject wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide,” officials said.

The man, 28, fled a business near Route 14 and Pepper Road, officials said.

He was seen wearing a cut-off T-shirt and is believed to be armed.

Officials wouldn’t release information about the Chicago slaying. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

