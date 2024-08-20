Police search for armed man in Lake Barrington wanted for Chicago homicide
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office closed off several streets about 2 p.m. Tuesday and asked people to avoid Route 14 near Pepper Road and the area between Pepper Road and Kelsey Road.
Police in suburban Lake Barrington are searching for a man Tuesday wanted in connection with a slaying in Chicago.
“Multiple law enforcement are searching for a possible armed subject wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide,” officials said.
The man, 28, fled a business near Route 14 and Pepper Road, officials said.
He was seen wearing a cut-off T-shirt and is believed to be armed.
Officials wouldn’t release information about the Chicago slaying. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
