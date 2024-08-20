Man, 33, gunned down in Austin

A man died after a shooting in Austin late Monday, according to Chicago police.

Police responded to an alert from a gunshot detection technology in the 4800 block of West West End Avenue about 10:25 p.m. and found Robert Little, 33, who had been shot multiple times in the face and arms, the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police said.

Little, of the 4000 block of West Lexington Street in Garfield Park, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m., the office said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.