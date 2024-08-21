5-year-old boy wounded in Austin shooting

A 5-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

The boy was with a man in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone opened fire about 10 a.m., Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stablized, police said.

The man was not hurt.

No arrests were made.