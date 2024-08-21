Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Maggots placed on breakfast bar at Loop hotel housing DNC delegates

A group of people entered the Fairmont Chicago, where delegates are staying about 6:45 a.m. and began placing objects onto the breakfast bar containing food, the DNC Joint Information Center said. One person was treated. No arrests have been made.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
The Fairmont Hotel in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive in the Loop.

The FBI is investigating after maggots were left at Fairmont Chicago hotel August, 21, 2024.

Maggots were placed on a breakfast bar during a Democratic National Convention-related breakfast in a Loop hotel housing delegates Wednesday morning. The FBI is investigating.

A group of people entered the Fairmont Chicago, 200 N. Columbus Dr., about 6:45 a.m. and began placing objects onto the breakfast bar containing food, according to the DNC Joint Information Center.

It wasn’t immediately known if any of the delegates consumed the food, but police said one person was treated and released at the scene.

“I was running a few minutes late, so I didn’t see what happened, but those who I spoke to said the hotel staff responded extremely quickly,” Indiana delegate Bryan Lilienkamp said.

“They cleared everything out and brought out new food.”

The contaminated food was immediately taken out of the room and the area was sanitized, said Haley Robles, spokesperson for Fairmont Chicago. “The safety, security, and well-being of our guests and staff are our top priorities,” she said.

“Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident,” Robles said. “We maintain the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness throughout our property and have strict protocols in place to handle any disruptions.”

No arrests have been made. The FBI deferred comment to the DNC Joint Information Center.

