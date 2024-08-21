Man, 26, fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
A man was outside about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when someone approached him and fired shots, striking him three times in the torso, police said. He died at a hospital.
A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
The 26-year-old was outside about 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 79th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He suffered three gunshot wounds to his torso and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
