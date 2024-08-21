Man killed, 2 others wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
Martez Marrow, 18, was shot in the left torso and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
Officers responded to the 300 block of West 75th Street about 5:15 p.m. and found three people shot, Chicago police said.
Martez Marrow, 18, was shot in the left torso and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.
A third man, 20, was shot in the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
There are several steps to this recipe, but don’t be deterred. Each step is straightforward, and this dish comes together easily.
“I live that time over and over again, it was just so fun,” Loyola University Chicago’s men’s basketball chaplain said of the team’s run to the NCAA Final Four in 2018.
A vague response to an old fling has eroded his confidence in the relationship.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will accept the Democratic nomination for vice president from Chicago’s United Center Wednesday night.
Retired man’s wife, who has helped him through back and hip surgeries, wishes he’d stop communicating with the women who cheated on him, stole from him and gave him STDs.