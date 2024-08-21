Man killed, 2 others wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West 75th Street about 5:15 p.m. and found three people shot, Chicago police said.

Martez Marrow, 18, was shot in the left torso and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

A third man, 20, was shot in the leg and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

