Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Second suspect charged after Lake Barrington police chase connected to Chicago slaying suspect

Luisa Sanchez, 22, is charged with obstructing justice, aiding a fugitive and unlawful possession of a firearm. Osceola Little, 38, was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Monday in West Garfield Park.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
police-lights.png

Share

A second person has been charged in connection with an hourslong search and standoff Tuesday with a Chicago slaying suspect in suburban Lake Barrington.

Luisa Sanchez, 22, of Cary, is charged with obstructing justice, aiding a fugitive and unlawful possession of a firearm.

She’s accused of fleeing a crash just before noon that sparked the police chase that ended with the arrest of 38-year-old Osceola Little near U.S. 14 and Pepper Road in Lake Barrington. Little was wanted in connection with a slaying in West Garfield Park late Monday.

Luisa Sanchez

Luisa Sanchez

Lake County sheriff’s office

Sanchez was found about 2:10 p.m. at a gas station near U.S. 14 and Kelsey Road, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. She’s accused of taking Little’s gun, which appears to be the same one used in Monday’s slaying, and hiding it in the gas station’s bathroom.

Little is charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Additional charges are likely to be filed against him in both Lake and Cook counties, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

He surrendered to officers and was arrested about 8:15 p.m. after he barricaded himself inside an industrial building in the 21900 block of Pepper Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Osceola Little

Osceola Little

Lake County sheriff’s office

The search and standoff drew more than two dozen police agencies to the area, and some nearby schools were put on lockdown.

Little and Sanchez were ordered held in custody pending a detention hearing Thursday.

Late Monday, Chicago police responding to a gunshot alert in West Garfield Park found Robert Little, 33, who had been shot multiple times in the face and arms, the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police said. Little was pronounced dead about 11 p.m. at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Man, 26, fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
1 dead, 5 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Escaped Mississippi detainee hides in ceiling of Near West Side restaurant for more than 15 hours
Notorious computer hacker charged with spray-painting Chicago cop car during protest
Maggots placed on breakfast bar at Loop hotel housing DNC delegates
'Let’s stop talking about 1968:' Chicago's top cop defends dozens of arrests during DNC protest in West Loop
The Latest
Marchers gather near United Center Wednesday afternoon.
DNC 2024
Thousands march on DNC without incident — or a permit: 'We just want a peaceful protest.'
The organizers of Wednesday’s demonstration are familiar with Chicago police and not affiliated with the group involved in Tuesday’s violence.
By Mary Norkol Emmanuel Camarillo , and 3 more
 
0f85_x038_650a_9.jpg
DNC 2024
Parents of Hamas hostage with Chicago roots speak at DNC
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of 23-year-old Hersh Polin-Goldberg, wore stickers with the number 320, drawing attention to the number of days their son has been held. “Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you, stay strong, survive,” Goldberg said.
By Kade Heather
 
Untitled-1.jpg
DNC 2024
Sun-Times Q&A with 'Young Sheldon' at DNC about why youths should vote
Iain Armitage, 16, star of “Young Sheldon,” says, “as long as you vote, as long as you do your research, as long as you understand what’s going on in your country, that the candidate that you’re voting for supports your ideals and what you think will help our country, just get out there and vote, be active in politics and make your voice heard.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
HORNERHOMES-082224-01.jpg
DNC 2024
Checkpoints and choppers: How some residents are getting by inside the DNC security perimeter
At the Henry Horner Homes, adjacent to the United Center, residents are looking at the brighter side of living in the shadow of the four-day Democratic convention that’s put the national spotlight on Chicago.
By David Struett
 
"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" has been a fine showcase for the charisma of quarterback Caleb Williams (left) and the new beard of Coach Matt Eberflus.
Bears on ‘Hard Knocks’
Bears season of 'Hard Knocks' is proving good football isn't great TV
HBO’s beautifully filmed series, the gold standard of sports documentaries, is stuck this summer with a team of personalities who aren’t particularly colorful or controversial.
By Richard Roeper
 