Second suspect charged after Lake Barrington police chase connected to Chicago slaying suspect

A second person has been charged in connection with an hourslong search and standoff Tuesday with a Chicago slaying suspect in suburban Lake Barrington.

Luisa Sanchez, 22, of Cary, is charged with obstructing justice, aiding a fugitive and unlawful possession of a firearm.

She’s accused of fleeing a crash just before noon that sparked the police chase that ended with the arrest of 38-year-old Osceola Little near U.S. 14 and Pepper Road in Lake Barrington. Little was wanted in connection with a slaying in West Garfield Park late Monday.

Luisa Sanchez Lake County sheriff’s office

Sanchez was found about 2:10 p.m. at a gas station near U.S. 14 and Kelsey Road, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. She’s accused of taking Little’s gun, which appears to be the same one used in Monday’s slaying, and hiding it in the gas station’s bathroom.

Little is charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Additional charges are likely to be filed against him in both Lake and Cook counties, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

He surrendered to officers and was arrested about 8:15 p.m. after he barricaded himself inside an industrial building in the 21900 block of Pepper Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Osceola Little Lake County sheriff’s office

The search and standoff drew more than two dozen police agencies to the area, and some nearby schools were put on lockdown.

Little and Sanchez were ordered held in custody pending a detention hearing Thursday.

Late Monday, Chicago police responding to a gunshot alert in West Garfield Park found Robert Little, 33, who had been shot multiple times in the face and arms, the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police said. Little was pronounced dead about 11 p.m. at Mount Sinai Hospital.