Shooting in New City leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

One man was killed and five others were wounded, including a bystander, in a shooting Tuesday night in the New City neighborhood.

About 7:15 p.m., two people fired shots at a group of people who were standing in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue, striking five people and a sixth man who was in a car that was driving by, according to Chicago police.

A 46-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the leg and the foot, and he was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said

Three other men, ages 37, 46, and 51, each suffered gunshot wounds to their body and were in fair condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The man in the traveling car, 39, was shot in the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.