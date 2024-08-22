Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
2 wounded in car-to-car shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

A man, 19, and a woman, 21, were shot while driving about 9:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach. The man is in critical condition. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A man, 19, and a 21-year-old woman were driving north in a sport-utility vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, near Oak Street Beach, when someone pulled up next to them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The woman was shot in the left calf and was taken in fair condition to the same hospital, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

