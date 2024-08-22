2 wounded in car-to-car shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

A man, 19, and a 21-year-old woman were driving north in a sport-utility vehicle about 9:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, near Oak Street Beach, when someone pulled up next to them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The woman was shot in the left calf and was taken in fair condition to the same hospital, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.