Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Man charged in I-57 shooting that killed 1-year-old girl, 2 teens

Sean Richardson, 20, is charged with three counts each of murder and attempted murder in connection with the Feb. 19, 2023, shooting on Interstate 57 near 116th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
illinois-state-police.jpg

Illinois State Police squad car

Sun-Times file photo

A man has been charged with murder in connection with an expressway shooting last year in Morgan Park that killed three people, including a 1-year-old girl.

Sean Richardson, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts each of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He’s accused of being involved with the Feb. 19 shooting on Interstate 57 near 116th Street that killed A-mara Hall, 1, her father Nasir Hall, 19, and William Smith, 13, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two other boys, 14 and 15, and a 38-year-old woman who was driving the car were also wounded in the shooting, according to an arrest report.

Their car, which had 25 bullet holes, had exited the expressway and stopped near the top of the 111th Street off-ramp, Illinois State Police and the report said.

William Smith was an eighth-grader at the Montessori School of Englewood.

“Will was a happy person, he was always a happy person, you would never catch him down ... or mad about anything,” his classmate, Darwin Sorrells, 14, said at a vigil days after the shooting. “He was always somebody you should be around.”

William was related to the two other victims of the shooting, according to school officials. A relative of A-mara told the Sun-Times the infant’s mother and father, Nasir Hall, had just moved into an apartment together.

Richardson, of the Austin neighborhood, was ordered held in custody during a court hearing Wednesday.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 10.

