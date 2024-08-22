Man allegedly shot by 16-year-old Alex Cortez who was fatally shot by Chicago police in Pilsen dies

A man died three days after he was shot and badly wounded, allegedly by 16-year-old Alex Cortez, prompting a police shooting that left Cortez dead Sunday in Pilsen.

Stephen Mancilla Carlos, 29, and a woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South Loomis Street, according to officials.

Officers who were nearby assigned to the robbery task force were patrolling when they heard the gunfire and encountered two “armed offenders” in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue.

Officers then opened fire, striking 16-year-old Alex Angel Cortez, police said.

Alex was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. that morning while Carlos, of the 4300 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Brighton Park, was pronounced dead Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officials determined Alex was one of the gunmen who opened fire on the vehicle occupied by Carlos and the woman and a gun was found at the scene, according to police.

Police had no update on woman’s condition Thursday and the other suspect remained at large.

