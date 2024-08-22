Man shot, killed during argument in Hyde Park

A man was fatally shot during an argument Thursday night in Hyde Park on the South Side.

Joseph Cook, 29, was arguing with a male who pulled out a gun and shot at him in the 1300 block of East 53rd Street around 4:20 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was was struck in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.