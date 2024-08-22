Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Crime News Hyde Park

Man shot, killed during argument in Hyde Park

The man, 29, was arguing with a male who pulled out a gun and shot at him in the 1300 block of East 53rd Street around 4:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-01.JPG

Share

A man was fatally shot during an argument Thursday night in Hyde Park on the South Side.

Joseph Cook, 29, was arguing with a male who pulled out a gun and shot at him in the 1300 block of East 53rd Street around 4:20 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was was struck in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

Share
Next Up In Crime
1 muerto y 5 heridos en un tiroteo en Back of the Yards
Man allegedly shot by 16-year-old Alex Cortez who was fatally shot by Chicago police in Pilsen dies
In Austin, community members call for DNC-level security on the streets
2 wounded in car-to-car shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Man charged in I-57 shooting that killed 1-year-old girl, 2 teens
Second suspect charged after Lake Barrington police chase connected to Chicago slaying suspect
The Latest
Vice President Kamala Harris waves during a campaign rally, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta.
DNC 2024
Ahead of Harris' DNC speech, South Asian residents say her candidacy inspires them
Two Chicago area residents of South Asian descent say Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy has provided them with hope and inspiration they haven’t felt in long a time.
By Elvia Malagón
 
IMG_3990.jpeg
Columnists
What does 'Free Palestine' mean?
Talking to protesters at Union Park — and the Israeli ambassador to the United States — about exactly what it is that Palestine should be free of.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Miguel Amaya's grand slam lifts Cubs over Tigers in 10-2 victory
Amaya has been on a hot streak since adjusting his swing load.
By Maddie Lee
 
Members and volunteers of the Community Mural Cleaning Project clean the mosaic at West Foster Avenue and North Marine Drive on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Volunteers clean Uptown mosaic honoring Native American culture: 'We're not forgetting who we are or how we came to be.'
“Just like it’s important for people to have Christmas, we do it to remember our culture and our ancestors,” said Tevelee Gudino, who has Apache roots in the Chiricahua tribe and Warm Springs tribe.
By Mary Norkol
 
Vice President Kamala Harris greets delegates on day one of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, Monday, August 19, 2024.
DNC 2024
DNC Thursday full schedule: Kamala Harris, Pink and more
Vice President Kamala Harris will end the night with a primetime address. The evening will also feature speeches by Gabby Giffords, Eva Longoria and more.
By Sun-Times staff
 