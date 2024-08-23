1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Friday in Austin.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

One man, 49, was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 21, was shot in the leg and was listed in fair condition at the same hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported.