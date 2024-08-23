Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Friday, August 23, 2024
Crime News West Loop

Man shot leaving West Loop restaurant

About 3 a.m., the man, 42, was leaving the restaurant in the 1100 block of South Canal Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot in the West Loop Aug. 23, 2024.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot leaving a restaurant early Friday in the West Loop.

About 3 a.m., the 42-year-old man was leaving the restaurant in the 1100 block of South Canal Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

