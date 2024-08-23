Man shot leaving West Loop restaurant
About 3 a.m., the man, 42, was leaving the restaurant in the 1100 block of South Canal Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
