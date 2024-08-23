Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Motorist shot in Englewood, 1-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman injured in subsequent crash

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A motorist was shot prompting a crash which injured a 1-year-old boy and a woman early Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:15 a.m., the driver, a 29-year-old man, was traveling in the 6400 block of South Winchester Avenue when someone opened fire and he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.

The man then crashed into a parked car a couple of blocks south of the shooting, police said.

A 1-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman suffered “minor” injuries in the crash and both were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, officials said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, authorities said.

No one was in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

