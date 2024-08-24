Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man, 21, shot and killed in Chicago Lawn

The man was found about 7:15 p.m. Saturday inside a car in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

The 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Google Maps

Share

A 21-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a car Saturday in Chicago Lawn.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 7:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances of the shooting were not known, and no arrests were reported.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Photographer found dead in Chicago River was 'a beloved member of creative community'
Man shot, killed in South Shore is identified
Man dies after crash in Austin
1 killed, another wounded in car-to-car shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Man critically injured after crashing stolen vehicle during pursuit in Edison Park
Man found shot in South Chicago dies
The Latest
Justin Fields is sacked by a Seahawks defender during the team’s win over Seattle on Thursday night.
Bears
Timing is everything for Bears, edge rusher Darrell Taylor
Though his star seemed to be dimming with the Seahawks, Taylor has pass rush credentials — 21.5 sacks in three seasons — and could be in the right place at the right time, with a high-motor demeanor and skillset that fits coach Matt Eberflus’ defense.
By Mark Potash
 
Beach goers cool off while an excessive heat warning for northern Illinois was in effect at 31st Street Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 in Chicago.
Weather
Excessive heat watch, air-quality warning issued as 'hottest air of the season' heads toward Chicago
Weather forecasters say Canadian wildfire smoke will affect Chicago’s air quality late Saturday into Sunday. That will be followed by triple-digit heat indexes Monday and Tuesday. City cooling centers will be open.
By Violet Miller  and Kade Heather
 
Miguel Vargas
White Sox
White Sox newcomer Miguel Vargas struggling to find rhythm after deadline trade
Despite the rough numbers, manager Grady Sizemore is impressed by Vargas’ plate discipline.
By Brian Sandalow
 
The 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue in South Shore.
Crime
Man shot, killed in South Shore is identified
Authorities say Calvin Bruce, 28, was shot to death Thursday in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue. A 30-year-old man was wounded in the attack. He was in good condition. No arrests have been made.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Bears Mandatory Minicamp
Bears
Bears WR Keenan Allen, CB Jaylon Johnson fine after leaving practice
A Bears staffer pulled Johnson out early in practice, but coach Matt Eberflus said there was no injury or problem. “It was personal, but it’s a good thing,” Eberflus said. “Nothing bad.”
By Jason Lieser
 