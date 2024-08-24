Man, 21, shot and killed in Chicago Lawn
The man was found about 7:15 p.m. Saturday inside a car in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.
The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 7:15 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Circumstances of the shooting were not known, and no arrests were reported.
