Man shot, killed in South Shore is identified
Authorities say Calvin Bruce, 28, was shot to death Thursday in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue. A 30-year-old man was wounded in the attack. He was in good condition. No arrests have been made.
Authorities on Saturday identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday in South Shore.
Calvin Bruce, 28, and a 30-year-old man were standing outside about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Bruce suffered a gunshot wound to his hip and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he died, officials said.
The other man was shot twice in the left knee and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.
No arrests have been reported.
The Latest
Williams arrives as the Bears deal with Zacch Pickens’ groin injury.
Ball still has many obstacles to surmount, but he cleared one of the first hurdles: five-on-five scrimmages. All eyes will remain on his surgically repaired left knee as fall camp nears.
Coleman returned to Halas Hall after a scary situation in Kansas City, but is out for the season.
A man was driving a silver sedan northbound at a “high rate of speed” in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue about 3:49 a.m. when he hit another driver who was turning, police said.
Orlando Duran, 20, and a woman, 21, were shot while driving about 9:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach. The man is in critical condition. No one is in custody.