Man shot, killed in South Shore is identified

Authorities on Saturday identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday in South Shore.

Calvin Bruce, 28, and a 30-year-old man were standing outside about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Bruce suffered a gunshot wound to his hip and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he died, officials said.

The other man was shot twice in the left knee and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.