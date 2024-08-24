Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed in South Shore is identified

Authorities say Calvin Bruce, 28, was shot to death Thursday in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue. A 30-year-old man was wounded in the attack. He was in good condition. No arrests have been made.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue in South Shore.

The 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue in South Shore.

Google Maps

Share

Authorities on Saturday identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday in South Shore.

Calvin Bruce, 28, and a 30-year-old man were standing outside about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Bruce suffered a gunshot wound to his hip and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he died, officials said.

The other man was shot twice in the left knee and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Man dies after crash in Austin
1 killed, another wounded in car-to-car shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Man critically injured after crashing stolen vehicle during pursuit in Edison Park
Man found shot in South Chicago dies
1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting
Mayor celebrates city's handling of DNC: 'People fell back in love with Chicago'
The Latest
Packers Browns Football
Bears
Bears trade for Browns DT Chris Williams in exchange for a 2025 late-round pick swap
Williams arrives as the Bears deal with Zacch Pickens’ groin injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bulls Clippers Basketball
Bulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues defying odds with summer scrimmages
Ball still has many obstacles to surmount, but he cleared one of the first hurdles: five-on-five scrimmages. All eyes will remain on his surgically repaired left knee as fall camp nears.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Bears v Buffalo Bills
Bears
Bears to put RB Ian Wheeler, WR Nsimba Webster, S Douglas Coleman III on injured reserve
Coleman returned to Halas Hall after a scary situation in Kansas City, but is out for the season.
By Jason Lieser
 
CFD-05 (1) (1).JPG
Austin
Man dies after crash in Austin
A man was driving a silver sedan northbound at a “high rate of speed” in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue about 3:49 a.m. when he hit another driver who was turning, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Crime
1 killed, another wounded in car-to-car shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
Orlando Duran, 20, and a woman, 21, were shot while driving about 9:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Oak Street Beach. The man is in critical condition. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 