3 shot, 1 fatally, in Humboldt Park
The group was standing outside early Sunday in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone opened fire.
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday in Humboldt Park.
About 2:30 a.m., the group was standing outside in the 1700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 32-year-old man was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
A woman, 19, and another man, whose age was unknown, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. They were taken to the same hospital and both were listed in fair condition, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. There was no one in custody.
