Sunday, August 25, 2024
Man charged in theft of laptops from Cook County state’s attorney’s office

Jordan Jose Ocampo, 44, is accused of stealing three laptops possibly containing confidential information on criminal cases on July 22. Ocampo is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man wearing a blue sweatshirt and white pants pulls a cart, with its top covered by a patterned blanket or shirt, as he heads toward revolving doors of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on July 22.

Authorities believe a possible suspect was recorded on video stealing laptops from the prosecutor’s office at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the evening of July 22.

Provided

A man has been charged in the thefts last month of laptops possibly containing confidential information on criminal cases from the Cook County state’s attorney’s offices at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Jordan Jose Ocampo, 44, is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft after detectives identified him on surveillance video allegedly wheeling a cart out of the main lobby of the courthouse on the night of July 22.

The break-in was discovered the next morning when three laptops, a lunch box and a secretary’s sweatshirt with a Cook County state’s attorney’s office emblem on it were missing, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office and sources.

A photo provided by a source shows a chair believed to have been used in a break-in late Monday at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s offices at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, which resulted in several computers being stolen.

A photo provided by a source shows a chair believed to have been used in a break-in late Monday at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s offices at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, which resulted in several computers being stolen.

Provided

To enter prosecutors’ offices, a person would typically need to be buzzed inside by a receptionist stationed outside. A source with knowledge of the situation said the burglar is believed to have stacked several chairs together to keep the buzzer button pressed while he opened the door.

Ocampo was arrested Aug. 14 on unrelated charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and attempted criminal sexual assault.

He met with detectives almost a week later and admitted to taking laptops and other items from the building, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ocampo is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

Jordan Jose Ocampo

Jordan Jose Ocampo

Cook County sheriff’s office

