Person found shot to death in Little Village
A male, whose age was unknown, was found on the sidewalk Saturday night in the 2400 block of South Christiana Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.
A man was found shot to death late Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
Just after 11 p.m., a male was found on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of South Christiana Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.
The man, whose age was unknown, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. There was no one in custody.
