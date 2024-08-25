Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Crime Chicago Little Village

Person found shot to death in Little Village

A male, whose age was unknown, was found on the sidewalk Saturday night in the 2400 block of South Christiana Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A hospital emergency room sign

A man was found shot to death Aug. 24, 2024, in Little Village.

Adobe Stock Photo

Share

A man was found shot to death late Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Just after 11 p.m., a male was found on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of South Christiana Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The man, whose age was unknown, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. There was no one in custody.

Share
Next Up In Crime
Woman fatally shot on Near North Side
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Humboldt Park
Man charged in theft of laptops from Cook County state’s attorney’s office
Man, 21, shot and killed in Chicago Lawn
Photographer found dead in Chicago River was 'a beloved member of creative community'
Man shot, killed in South Shore is identified
The Latest
Connor Bedard scored his third goal of the season.
Blackhawks
Projecting Blackhawks' lines, pairings: Several forwards will compete for spots next to Connor Bedard
The Hawks’ forward lines and defense pairs will inevitably fluctuate throughout the year, but here’s a rough guess at how they might look entering their 2024-25 season opener Oct. 8 in Utah.
By Ben Pope
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Can we say no to neighbor's dinner invitation?
Introverted couple is happy to help the widow next door with home issues but draws the line at coming over for a meal.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
DNCTh-082324-18.jpg
DNC 2024
The world turned its gaze to Chicago for the DNC. So how did the city fare?
Here’s how Mayor Johnson, Gov. Pritzker, the Chicago police and the business community did at Democratic National Convention in their effort to impress, and to improve the city’s reputation for safety and to stifle comparisons to 1968.
By Mitchell Armentrout Tina Sfondeles , and 3 more
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, August 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A man wearing a blue sweatshirt and white pants pulls a cart, with its top covered by a patterned blanket or shirt, as he heads toward revolving doors of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Man charged in theft of laptops from Cook County state’s attorney’s office
Jordan Jose Ocampo, 44, is accused of stealing three laptops possibly containing confidential information on criminal cases on July 22. Ocampo is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 