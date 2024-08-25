Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Shots fired at police in Grand Crossing

Officers were following up on an investigation in the 7600 block of South Dante Avenue about 9:58 a.m. Sunday when shots were fired in their direction, police said. No injuries were reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 7600 block of South Dante Avenue in Grand Crossing.

The 7600 block of South Dante Avenue.

Google Maps

Shots were fired at police in Grand Crossing on Sunday morning,Chicago police said.

Officers were following up on an investigation in the 7600 block of South Dante Avenue about 9:58 a.m. when shots were fired in their direction, police said. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

WEATHER-082624-03.JPG
Weather
Excessive heat warning issued for Chicago area as 'oppressive' heat, humidity arrive Monday
‘This will be the hottest air to impact our area so far this summer,’ forecasters say. The combination of heat and humidity Monday and Tuesday is expected to hit the triple digits, raising risks of dehydration and exhaustion.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Rick Steves visits Cinque Terre on Italy's northwest coast.
Travel Well
Rick Steves, travel writer and PBS host, reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
Author says he’ll have surgery next month and hopes to be ‘cancer-free and back at it by the end of October.’
By USA Today
 
Craig Counsell
Cubs
The Cubs' prolonged quest for .500 raises a question: Why are we supposed to care?
They finally got there Saturday, only to lose the next day
By Rick Morrissey
 
Judge Greg Mathis and wife Linda Mathis attend a Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation benefit in Beverly Hills, California, on May 24, 2023.
Entertainment and Culture
Judge Greg Mathis nears divorce after wife Linda files papers
Former star of Chicago’s ‘Judge Mathis’ has been married 39 years.
By USA Today
 
Keenan Allen
Bears
Bears WR Keenan Allen out to add one line missing from his résumé: A deep playoff run
In a twist, Allen left the West to search for gold. Even stranger, he’ll try to find it with the Bears.
By Patrick Finley
 