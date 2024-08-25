Woman fatally shot on Near North Side

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning near the former Cabrini-Green housing projects on the Near North Side.

The woman, 20, was outside about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue when someone approached on foot and opened fire in her direction, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.