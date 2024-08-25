Woman fatally shot on Near North Side
The woman, 20, was outside early Sunday near the former Cabrini-Green housing projects when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning near the former Cabrini-Green housing projects on the Near North Side.
The woman, 20, was outside about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue when someone approached on foot and opened fire in her direction, Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
The Latest
Introverted couple is happy to help the widow next door with home issues but draws the line at coming over for a meal.
Here’s how Mayor Johnson, Gov. Pritzker, the Chicago police and the business community did at Democratic National Convention in their effort to impress, and to improve the city’s reputation for safety and to stifle comparisons to 1968.
Jordan Jose Ocampo, 44, is accused of stealing three laptops possibly containing confidential information on criminal cases on July 22. Ocampo is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.
The man was found about 7:15 p.m. Saturday inside a car in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.