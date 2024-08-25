Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Crime Chicago River North

Woman fatally shot on Near North Side

The woman, 20, was outside early Sunday near the former Cabrini-Green housing projects when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Police tape mark a crime scene.

A woman was fatally shot Aug. 25, 2025, in River North.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning near the former Cabrini-Green housing projects on the Near North Side.

The woman, 20, was outside about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue when someone approached on foot and opened fire in her direction, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

