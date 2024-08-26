Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Monday, August 26, 2024
Crime News Austin

Death of man fatally mauled by dogs on West Side ruled accidental

Keshon Bullock died Saturday night of multiple injuries from dog attack on the city’s West Side, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died after being attacked by dogs on Aug. 24, 2024 in the 5500 block of West Quincy Avenue.

A man died after being attacked by dogs on Aug. 24, 2024 in the 5500 block of West Quincy Avenue.

Sun-Times file photo

A police investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by dogs over the weekend in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on the West Side, officials said.

No arrests were made and no citations given, a spokesperson for police said on Monday, adding the investigation was “ongoing.”

Keshon Bullock, 33, was found dead covered in dog bites in the vestibule of a two-flat in the 5500 block of West Quincy Avenue on Saturday night, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Several dogs were located in one of the apartments, police said.

A Sunday autopsy determined Bullock died of multiple injuries from a dog mauling, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

