Death of man fatally mauled by dogs on West Side ruled accidental

A police investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by dogs over the weekend in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on the West Side, officials said.

No arrests were made and no citations given, a spokesperson for police said on Monday, adding the investigation was “ongoing.”

Keshon Bullock, 33, was found dead covered in dog bites in the vestibule of a two-flat in the 5500 block of West Quincy Avenue on Saturday night, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Several dogs were located in one of the apartments, police said.

A Sunday autopsy determined Bullock died of multiple injuries from a dog mauling, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.