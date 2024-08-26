Death of man fatally mauled by dogs on West Side ruled accidental
Keshon Bullock died Saturday night of multiple injuries from dog attack on the city’s West Side, officials said.
A police investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by dogs over the weekend in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on the West Side, officials said.
No arrests were made and no citations given, a spokesperson for police said on Monday, adding the investigation was “ongoing.”
Keshon Bullock, 33, was found dead covered in dog bites in the vestibule of a two-flat in the 5500 block of West Quincy Avenue on Saturday night, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Several dogs were located in one of the apartments, police said.
A Sunday autopsy determined Bullock died of multiple injuries from a dog mauling, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.
Chicago police officer charged with attacking cop girlfriend during drunken rampage at police station
The Latest
Classes for about 328,000 students begin amid a heatwave as reading scores have rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels just as federal relief money for extra supports is running out.
The combination of heat and humidity Monday and Tuesday is expected to hit the triple digits, raising risks of dehydration and exhaustion. The area is also under an air-quality alert, triggered by residual wildfire smoke from Canada, meteorologists said.
They’ll be available from the federal government at a yet-to-be-announced date in September. Though the numbers of deaths and serious infections have dropped dramatically since the coronavirus began spreading across the United States in 2020, the number of hospitalizations has started to creep up in recent weeks.
Philip Jordan caught his first Chicago walleye to earn Fish of the Week and gave a fair assessment of the experience of fishing the Chicago River.
CPS officials on Friday said 1,900 disabled students still lack bus service. They cite an ongoing driver shortage and a spike in students with disabilities requesting transportation