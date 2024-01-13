Man killed in McKinley Park drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in McKinley Park on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 7:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 33rd Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and head and pronounced daed at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating.

