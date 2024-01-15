Woman fatally shot in domestic dispute at South Side business
A man was taken into custody after the woman, 33, was shot to death at a business in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue on Monday afternoon, police said.
A woman was shot to death in what police described as a “domestic disturbance” Monday at a business in the New City neighborhood on the South Side.
When officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to the business in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue, a 31-year-old man pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the woman, Chicago police said.
The 33-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The man was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said. A handgun was found at the scene.
Detectives were investigating.
Six-figure skimming from city sticker sales, $200K in rogue debt collection fees highlight inspector general’s quarterly report
The Latest
Monday was a significant day for the Bulls organization, and it had little to do with a slow start and eventual loss in Cleveland. The trade restrictions on the rest of the NBA players that signed offseason deals was lifted on Monday, so the real fun might just be getting started.
Stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White among winners from the Chicago-based restaurant series.
Former President Donald Trump’s supporters endured a life-threatening cold snap to turn out in support as Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis vied for second place in the first-in-the-nation decision in the 2024 GOP race.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rebuffed his plea to pause migrant transports to Chicago area during freeze
Pritzker on Friday begged Abbott in a letter to show some mercy toward the migrants sent to Chicago during this week’s cold snap. The Texas governor vowed to continue.
The wingtips of an All Nippon Airways jet heading to Tokyo struck the wingtip of a Delta Air Lines plane going into a gate Sunday about 6:30 p.m. No one was hurt.