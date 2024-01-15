The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Woman fatally shot in domestic dispute at South Side business

A man was taken into custody after the woman, 33, was shot to death at a business in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue on Monday afternoon, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman fatally shot in domestic dispute at South Side business
Red crime scene tape is seen lit up from a car’s headlights.

Sun-Times file

A woman was shot to death in what police described as a “domestic disturbance” Monday at a business in the New City neighborhood on the South Side.

When officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to the business in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue, a 31-year-old man pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the woman, Chicago police said.

The 33-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said. A handgun was found at the scene.

Detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Six-figure skimming from city sticker sales, $200K in rogue debt collection fees highlight inspector general’s quarterly report
Gunman who caused SWAT standoff after fatal shooting in Gresham still sought: CPD
Feds want a year in prison for Chicago police officer who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6
Man killed in South Chicago shooting
Man, shot killed in Woodlawn
Death of man found wounded in Greater Grand Crossing is ruled a homicide
The Latest
Alex Caruso
Bulls
Bulls fall to Cavs, but the NBA trade season can now officially heat up
Monday was a significant day for the Bulls organization, and it had little to do with a slow start and eventual loss in Cleveland. The trade restrictions on the rest of the NBA players that signed offseason deals was lifted on Monday, so the real fun might just be getting started.
By Joe Cowley
 
Jeremy Allen White, winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for “The Bear,” left, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “The Bear,” pose in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.
Movies and TV
‘The Bear’ makes a meal of Emmy Awards
Stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White among winners from the Chicago-based restaurant series.
By Darel Jevens
 
Former President Donald Trump arrives to pick up pizza at a Casey’s in Waukee, Iowa, on Sunday. On Monday night before vote totals were released, Trump told supporters: “I would appreciate your vote. I think I deserve it,” he said, making the case that things were much better when he was in charge. “We were a great nation three years ago and today people are laughing at us,” he said.
Elections
Trump wins Iowa caucuses in crucial victory at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign
Former President Donald Trump’s supporters endured a life-threatening cold snap to turn out in support as Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis vied for second place in the first-in-the-nation decision in the 2024 GOP race.
By Associated Press
 
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Iowa on Monday as a surrogate for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. He said that all three GOP candidates in the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis shared an extreme MAGA agenda.
Columnists
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rebuffed his plea to pause migrant transports to Chicago area during freeze
Pritzker on Friday begged Abbott in a letter to show some mercy toward the migrants sent to Chicago during this week’s cold snap. The Texas governor vowed to continue.
By Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_118069488.jpg
Transportation
FAA investigating collision of 2 Boeing jets at O’Hare
The wingtips of an All Nippon Airways jet heading to Tokyo struck the wingtip of a Delta Air Lines plane going into a gate Sunday about 6:30 p.m. No one was hurt.
By Isabel Funk
 