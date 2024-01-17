Suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with police on Far South Side
No one was hurt after officers responded to a report of shots fired and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
Police and a shooting suspect fired shots at each other in the Riverdale neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired and exchanged gunfire with a suspect shortly before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of East 131st Street. No one was hurt, police said
The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody shortly after. A gun was recovered on the scene.
Charges have not been announced and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.
Carjackers arrested after 3 attacks 20 minutes apart in Gold Coast, including block where Gov. Pritzker lives
