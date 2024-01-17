The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with police on Far South Side

No one was hurt after officers responded to a report of shots fired and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with police on Far South Side
A Chicago police SUV

Sun-Times file

Police and a shooting suspect fired shots at each other in the Riverdale neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and exchanged gunfire with a suspect shortly before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of East 131st Street. No one was hurt, police said

The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody shortly after. A gun was recovered on the scene.

Charges have not been announced and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Video shows man being fatally struck by semi as he flees Chicago cops on West Side
Six reputed gang members found guilty in Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck
Carjackers arrested after 3 attacks 20 minutes apart in Gold Coast, including block where Gov. Pritzker lives
Man fatally shot in Little Village
Woman found dead in Loop building
Woman beaten, robbed on Red Line train dies
The Latest
Snowfall in Buffalo led to the Blackhawks-Sabres game’s postponement to Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks-Sabres game postponed to Thursday due to weather in Buffalo
With heavy snowfall yet again forecasted for Buffalo on Wednesday, the game — originally slated to be a TNT national broadcast — was pushed back a day by the NHL.
By Ben Pope
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign has returned more than $50,000 in contributions.
The Watchdogs
Brandon Johnson’s campaign returns contributions improperly accepted from city contractors
Johnson’s campaign fund held on to other questionable contributions. Sitting mayors are barred from accepting contributions from city contractors and city lobbyists.
By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak
 
UCLA v USC
Bears
Opportunity knocks for Bears — and Caleb Williams
The Bears’ history of offensive ineptitude and quarterback development is well-documented. The 2024 Bears don’t fit the profile of teams with the No. 1 overall pick. With the right coordinator ... the pieces might actually be in place.
By Mark Potash
 
The demolition of a smokestack at the Crawford power plant on Saturday sent dust billowing through the Little Village area.
Environment
Hilco to pay $12.25 million in class-action lawsuit over Crawford coal plant implosion
The 2020 demolition debacle covered Little Village in dust, threatening the health of residents, a court case alleged.
By Brett Chase
 
Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley looks on at the CNN Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Jan. 10, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Columnists
Donald Trump may be the GOP front-runner, but Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley hang on
Voters who want a alternative to Donåld Trump do exist, and Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are hoping to live another day — or primary — to win them over.
By S. E. Cupp
 