Suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with police on Far South Side

Police and a shooting suspect fired shots at each other in the Riverdale neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and exchanged gunfire with a suspect shortly before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of East 131st Street. No one was hurt, police said

The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody shortly after. A gun was recovered on the scene.

Charges have not been announced and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

