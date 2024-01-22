1 man killed, 1 wounded in Washington Heights shooting
The 18- and 27-year-old were in the 9400 block of South Throop Street Sunday evening when at least one person approached them and fired shots, police said.
One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Washington Heights Sunday night.
The two men, 18 and 27, were in the 9400 block of South Throop Street about 5:07 p.m. when “at least one” person approached them and fired shots, police said.
The 18-year-old was shot in his head, neck and leg, and was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition. He later died, police said.
The 27-year-old was shot in his foot and taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Tinley Park memorial grows, charges loom in slayings of mother, three daughters in domestic shooting
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
The Latest
The possibility of him having had an overdose puts him in a pool with many other Americans as we suffer through a crisis of epic proportions.
The climate change action is being opposed by the powerful union Operating Engineers Local 150 and some alderpersons.
Reichel sat out Monday for the second time this season, during which he has tallied only nine points in 45 games. When a problem is more psychological than physical or technical — as this one seems to be — it’s more difficult to remedy.
Tinley Park memorial grows, charges loom in slayings of mother, three daughters in domestic shooting
Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton, speaking to reporters late Monday morning, said he would not share any details about the case until charges are filed.
Since video went viral of Harvey apartments boarded up — with people inside — tenants struggle to move
A handful of residents remain at a Harvey apartment complex that was at the center of a recent controversy when the city and owners attempted to shut down the buildings while people remained in the units.