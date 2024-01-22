1 man killed, 1 wounded in Washington Heights shooting

One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Washington Heights Sunday night.

The two men, 18 and 27, were in the 9400 block of South Throop Street about 5:07 p.m. when “at least one” person approached them and fired shots, police said.

The 18-year-old was shot in his head, neck and leg, and was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition. He later died, police said.

The 27-year-old was shot in his foot and taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition.

No one is in custody.

