2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Two people were wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting in Humboldt Park.

A man, 21, and woman, 27, were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 4:20 p.m. when they were both shot, according to police.

The man was shot in his right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The woman was shot in her abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

