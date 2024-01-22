The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man, 21, and woman, 27, were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 4:20 p.m. when they were both shot, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
CICEROSHOOTING_020319_2.jpg

Two people were wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting in Humboldt Park.

A man, 21, and woman, 27, were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 4:20 p.m. when they were both shot, according to police.

The man was shot in his right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The woman was shot in her abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Search underway for 23-year-old suspect in shooting deaths of 8 people over two days in Joliet
1 man killed, 1 wounded in Washington Heights shooting
Tinley Park memorial grows, charges loom in slayings of mother, three daughters in domestic shooting
In Their Own Words: Chicago Gun Violence Survivors Speak on Inclusive Storytelling
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
Man killed, another injured in Roseland shooting
The Latest
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Columnists
Colts owner Jim Irsay shows nobody is insulated from opioid crisis
The possibility of him having had an overdose puts him in a pool with many other Americans as we suffer through a crisis of epic proportions.
By Rick Telander
 
A Peoples Gas crew installing a new 12-inch main in Albany Park. Gas has been cheap in the United States for more than a decade, a result of the vast supply producers unlocked through fracking in shale formations. Low gas prices have contributed to low electricity prices. But gas prices have soared in the past month because of disruptions to gas infrastructure from Hurricane Ida and a hot summer that boosted gas demand and economic growth, as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Environment
Johnson targets end to natural gas in new homes, buildings
The climate change action is being opposed by the powerful union Operating Engineers Local 150 and some alderpersons.
By Brett Chase and Sophie Sherry
 
Lukas Reichel was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks on Monday.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel scratched again as Blackhawks grasp at straws in quest to jumpstart his season
Reichel sat out Monday for the second time this season, during which he has tallied only nine points in 45 games. When a problem is more psychological than physical or technical — as this one seems to be — it’s more difficult to remedy.
By Ben Pope
 
A memorial grew Monday outside a home in the 7400 block of 173rd Place in Tinley Park, where four women were killed in a domestic-related shooting Sunday.
Crime
Tinley Park memorial grows, charges loom in slayings of mother, three daughters in domestic shooting
Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton, speaking to reporters late Monday morning, said he would not share any details about the case until charges are filed.
By David Struett
 
Mary Brooks, 66, waters her plants in her home in the motel-style apartments at 14437-45 S. Halsted St. in Harvey, Jan. 19, 2024. The building, where Brooks has lived for nearly four years, was deemed unsafe and city officials ordered an evacuation by Dec. 29. About a week after the deadline, a crew started boarding up units while tenants like Brooks were still living there. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Housing & development
Since video went viral of Harvey apartments boarded up — with people inside — tenants struggle to move
A handful of residents remain at a Harvey apartment complex that was at the center of a recent controversy when the city and owners attempted to shut down the buildings while people remained in the units.
By Elvia Malagón
 