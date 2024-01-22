2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Two people were wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting in Humboldt Park.
A man, 21, and woman, 27, were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 4:20 p.m. when they were both shot, according to police.
The man was shot in his right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The woman was shot in her abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
The possibility of him having had an overdose puts him in a pool with many other Americans as we suffer through a crisis of epic proportions.
The climate change action is being opposed by the powerful union Operating Engineers Local 150 and some alderpersons.
Reichel sat out Monday for the second time this season, during which he has tallied only nine points in 45 games. When a problem is more psychological than physical or technical — as this one seems to be — it’s more difficult to remedy.
Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton, speaking to reporters late Monday morning, said he would not share any details about the case until charges are filed.
Since video went viral of Harvey apartments boarded up — with people inside — tenants struggle to move
A handful of residents remain at a Harvey apartment complex that was at the center of a recent controversy when the city and owners attempted to shut down the buildings while people remained in the units.