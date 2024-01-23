Husband charged in Tinley Park murder of wife, three daughters

Charges have been filed against the man suspected to have killed his wife and three adult daughters in a domestic-related shooting in southwest suburban Tinley Park, police said.

Maher Kassem, 63, is facing four first-degree murder charges after police said he shot his family members in his home during an argument, police said. He then called police and said someone had been shot.

The shootings happened around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, when police were called to a home in the 7400 block of 173rd Place after Kassem called 911 to report a person shot, police said.

A recording of a dispatcher’s call indicates the husband called 911 to say his wife had been shot. “We’re getting a call from a male subject that his wife was shot,” the dispatcher says in the recording. “The line disconnected. He wasn’t really cooperative. We have police en route as well.”

Once police were inside the home, they found Kassem’s wife and three adult daughters: Majeda Kassem, 53; Halema Kassem, 25; Hanan Kassem, 24; and Zahia Kassem, 25. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kassem was arrested within five minutes of making the call, police said. He is due to appear for a hearing in room 103 at the Bridgeview courthouse Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting Sunday was the deadliest in the southwestern suburb since the unsolved Lane Bryant killings of five women in 2008.

