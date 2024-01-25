The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Thieves hit 5 stores during overnight smash-and-grabs on North Side

Two liquor stores, a cosmetics store, and a clothing store are among the businesses targeted in the early hours of the morning Thursday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police responded to a string of smash-and-grab burglaries at different businesses across the West Loop, Old Town, Lake View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods early Thursday.

Five burglaries were reported between 1:35 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., according to Chicago police. In each instance, the front windows of the store was broken and merchandise was taken from two liquor stores, a cosmetic store, a clothing store and an unidentified business.

Details of the burglaries:

  • 2100 block of North Halsted Street at 1:35 a.m.
  • 100 block of North Peoria Street at 3:01 a.m.
  • 3400 block of North Southport Avenue at 3:23 a.m.
  • 3400 block of North Southport Avenue at 3:26 a.m.
  • 1500 block of North Wells Street at 5:26 a.m.

A trend of smash-and-grab burglaries and robberies, some turning violent, has caught the attention of city council, and some aldermen have been pushing for higher security measures to protect from similar crimes.

No one has been arrested in Thursday morning’s burglaries.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

