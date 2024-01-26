The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man fatally shot in West Englewood

The man was found outside in the 5900 block of South Ada Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in West Englewood Friday morning, police said.

The man, 31, was found outside in the 5900 block of South Ada Street around 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.

