Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was found by officers with a gunshot wound to his chest about 2:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who said detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

A handgun on the ground next to the man was recovered.

No one was in custody.

