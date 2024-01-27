The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham

The 28-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his chest about 2:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD_01__10_.JPG

A man was found shot to death Jan. 27, 2024 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was found by officers with a gunshot wound to his chest about 2:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who said detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

A handgun on the ground next to the man was recovered.

No one was in custody.

