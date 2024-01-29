CPD warns of Facebook Marketplace robberies in South Side neighborhoods

Chicago police have issued a community warning about a series of robberies conducted by people offering motorcycles for sale on Facebook marketplace in West Englewood, Chicago Lawn and Gage Park, police said.

The robberies started Jan. 20. The most recent incident happened Monday at 3:37 p.m. when a 29-year-old man met with another man in the 6700 block of South Throop Avenue about 3:37 p.m. to buy a dirt bike when a second man approached them, police said. The two men battered the 29-year-old victim and took his property before fleeing southbound.

Police said the suspects are described as two to three Black men with handguns and wearing green or purple jackets.

Robberies police believe are connected also occurred in the 6100 block of South Artesian Avenue on Sunday at 4 p.m.; 6700 block of South Elizabeth Street on Saturday at 6:46 p.m. and Jan. 20 at 4:40 p.m.; 5700 block of South Maplewood Avenue on Friday at 1:45 p.m.; 6700 block of South Campbell Avenue on Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.; and the 6700 block of South Ada Street on Jan. 22 at 5:13 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information about the robberies to contact them at (312) 747-8380.

