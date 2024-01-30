16-year-old asylum seeker missing from West Loop found safe: CPD

A 16-year-old asylum-seeker who was last seen in the West Loop over the weekend was found safe, Chicago police announced Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with the police department didn’t disclose where Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz was found or who she was found by, but said she was “located safely.”

Iwa-Ruiz was previously last seen on a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue near West Lake Street on Saturday.

No other information was available.