16-year-old asylum seeker missing from West Loop found safe: CPD
A spokesperson with the Chicago police department didn’t disclose where Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz was found or who she was found by, but said she was “located safely.”
A 16-year-old asylum-seeker who was last seen in the West Loop over the weekend was found safe, Chicago police announced Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson with the police department didn’t disclose where Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz was found or who she was found by, but said she was “located safely.”
Iwa-Ruiz was previously last seen on a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue near West Lake Street on Saturday.
No other information was available.
