The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with assaulting, robbing mail carriers in Evanston

Everett Pullett, 33, is accused in assaulting two letter carriers and stealing their keys in September 2022.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with assaulting, robbing mail carriers in Evanston
A judge’s gavel

Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with assaulting and robbing two U.S. Postal Service carriers in 2022 in Evanston.

Everett Pullett, 33, is accused of assaulting a letter carrier on consecutive days in September 2022, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

Evanston police have said that the suspect both times stole “arrow keys,” which allow access to vestibules and common areas in condominiums and apartment buildings. 

The first attack happened about 4 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022, in the 1600 block of Monroe Street, police said.

Related
Related

The second attack occurred about 11 a.m. Sept. 27, 2022, in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue, police said. Pullett displayed a handgun and allegedly punched the carrier in the face.

A federal indictment was unsealed Monday, when Pullett was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to his charges. He remains in custody.

Next Up In Crime
$100,000 reward offered for information leading to conviction of suspects in mail theft, vandalism in Loop
River North bar at center of past sexual assault allegations suspends operations
Armed robbers target food delivery drivers on Near West Side
3 charged in scheme directing migrants to shoplift in exchange for fake IDs, sheriff says
No evidence of shots fired before Chicago cop shot at a man on South Side, police oversight agency finds
Chicago police officer charged with DUI in deadly crash outside House of Blues
The Latest
The logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard during the DNC Winter Media Walkthrough at the United Center, Thursday, Jan. 18.
Elections
DNC launches neighborhood ambassadors program to recruit volunteers throughout city
Organizers want 12,000 volunteers and to make sure Chicago’s neighborhoods see economic benefits from the Democratic convention.
By Mariah Woelfel and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
Marcus Domask
College Sports
Domask, Shannon lead way as Illini top Buckeyes
Ty Rodgers posted the second double-double of his career
By Sun-Times wires
 
Chicago Public Schools students at Lincoln Park High School joined kids at schools across the city who protested Tuesday in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.
Education
CPS students walk out to support City Council’s Gaza cease-fire resolution
The Council is expected to debate the long-delayed resolution Wednesday after more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed. It also seeks the release of Israeli hostages taken by the militant group Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack.
By Nader IssaPhyllis Cha, and 1 more
 
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers
Bears
Bears close to adding ex-Panthers OC Thomas Brown
The NFL Players Association deemed him the league’s second-best offensive coordinator in a poll of its players earlier this month.
By Patrick Finley
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
With Patrick Williams out, Julian Phillips gets opportunity
Williams has acute bone edema, leaving him sidelined for at least the next two weeks.
By Annie Costabile
 