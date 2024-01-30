Man charged with assaulting, robbing mail carriers in Evanston

A man has been charged with assaulting and robbing two U.S. Postal Service carriers in 2022 in Evanston.

Everett Pullett, 33, is accused of assaulting a letter carrier on consecutive days in September 2022, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

Evanston police have said that the suspect both times stole “arrow keys,” which allow access to vestibules and common areas in condominiums and apartment buildings.

The first attack happened about 4 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022, in the 1600 block of Monroe Street, police said.

The second attack occurred about 11 a.m. Sept. 27, 2022, in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue, police said. Pullett displayed a handgun and allegedly punched the carrier in the face.

A federal indictment was unsealed Monday, when Pullett was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to his charges. He remains in custody.

