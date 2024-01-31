Teen seen in viral video being punched by Oak Lawn police facing robbery charge in new case

A teenager seen on a viral video being punched by Oak Lawn police after allegedly running from officers while possessing a gun is now facing a robbery charge in a incident last month at a south suburban gym.

Hadi Abu-Atelah, 19, was charged with a felony count of robbery earlier this month, along with two others teenagers, in connection with a Dec. 10 incident at a Lifetime Fitness, 16333 S. La Grange Road in Orland Park, according to court records.

The teens followed an acquaintance into a locker room at the gym and then began kicking and punching him, according to Orland Park police. While the victim was on the ground, one of the teens allegedly removed his cellphone and then all three fled the building.

Police said the victim, also 19, suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Nooh Masoud, 18, was additionally charged with aggravated battery and mob action, and Sami Hirmiz, 19, was charged with resisting arrest as well as robbery, court records show.

Hirmiz, of Oak Lawn, was taken into custody at the Bridgeview Courthouse, where he has two other criminal cases pending, and Abu-Atelah was taken into custody at his Bridgeview home. Masound, of Hickory Hills, turned himself in to police on a warrant.

Oak Lawn Police Officer Patrick O’Donnell was indicted last February on aggravated battery and official misconduct charges after prosecutors said he was seen on video punching Abu-Atelah.

During a hearing on his case Wednesday before Judge Domenica Stephenson, an assistant state’s attorney mentioned Abu-Atelah’s latest arrest, leading O’Donnell’s attorney, James McKay, to say he would be seeking to present evidence of Abu-Atelah’s latest arrest to a jury if the case goes to trial.

Abu-Atelah’s arrest in July 2022 prompted outrage from members of the Arab American community, who accused the village of Oak Lawn of having a history of prejudiced policing against people of Arab descent.

Video of the arrest showed then-17-year-old Abu-Atelah running away from police when they tried to search him after they stopped a car he was in.

In a separate video released by Oak Lawn, a police cruiser captured Abu-Atelah being held on the ground by two officers as they tried to take him into custody.

One officer was seen punching the teen’s leg repeatedly as another punched the teen in the face several times. An officer was then seen striking Abu-Atelah several more times in the head as officers yelled at the teen to put his hands behind his back. Abu-Atelah was then shocked with a Taser.

Attorneys for the teen said he spent six days in a hospital for fractures to his face, skull and pelvis, as well as swelling of his brain. The teen’s family and the Council on American-Islamic Relations Chicago have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Oak Lawn officers and the village.

Police claimed Abu-Atelah was reaching for a shoulder bag that was later found to contain a loaded, semi-automatic handgun and that he refused to follow their commands.

Prosecutors charged Abu-Atelah with illegal possession of gun in juvenile court. The status of that case was not immediately available.

An attorney for Abu-Atelah was not immediately available for comment.