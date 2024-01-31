The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

4 shot outside Dolton Auto Zone

Paramedics were called to the parking lot of the auto parts store at 1110 Sibley Blvd. about 10 a.m., according to Dolton fire officials.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE 4 shot outside Dolton Auto Zone
A shot-up car in the parking lot of Auto Zone, 1110 Sibley Blvd. in Dolton, where four people were shot Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, 2024.

A shot-up car in the parking lot of Auto Zone, 1110 Sibley Blvd. in Dolton, where four people were shot Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, 2024.

Mohammad Samra Sun-Times

Four people were shot outside a Dolton Auto Zone Wednesday morning, according to the Dolton Fire Department.

Around 10 a.m., Dolton firefighters were called to the parking lot area of the Auto Zone, 1110 Sibley Blvd., for a shooting, said Dolton battalion chief Jeremy Cole. Four patients, all adults suffering gunshot wounds, were taken to several hospitals, said Cole who declined to say their conditions.

Hours after the shooting, police cordoned off the store and continued to investigate as Sibley Boulevard from Greenwood Road to Woodlawn Avenue remained closed until about 3:30 p.m.

At least 10 bullet holes pierced the passenger side and windows of a silver car which sat in the lot Wednesday afternoon. At least 20 yellow crime scene markers sat on the ground nearby.

“It’s really sad,” said a woman who lives nearby who didn’t want to be named over fear of retaliation, told the Sun-Times. “The same thing happens everywhere.”

Frightened store owners across the street from the Auto Zone say they were shocked the attack happened so close to where they work.

“It’s been bad on everybody,” said the owner of a furniture store who declined to be named. “It’s not safe for customers.”

Next Up In Crime
Teen seen in viral video being punched by Oak Lawn police facing robbery charge in new case
Policía emite alerta para repartidores de comida y conductores de transporte compartido
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in West Side shooting, car crash
Off-duty firefighter shot trying to stop car break-in in Bronzeville
$100,000 reward offered for information leading to conviction of suspects in mail theft, vandalism in Loop
Man charged with assaulting, robbing mail carriers in Evanston
The Latest
z720013.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: City Council calls for a cease-fire in Gaza
Plus: A former City Hall insider is sentenced, the bid to block Trump from Illinois’ ballot moves to state court and more.
By Matt Moore
 
Chita Rivera llega a la 72ª edición de los Premios Tony en 2018, en Nueva York. Rivera, la bailarina, cantante y actriz ganadora del premio Tony que abrió un camino para las artistas latinas, falleció a los 91 años.
La Voz Chicago
Fallece la actriz, bailarina y cantante Chita Rivera, conocida por su papel en ‘West Side Story’
Rivera se dio a conocer por primera vez en 1957 como Anita en la producción original de “West Side Story” (“Amor sin barreras”).
By Mark Kennedy | Associated Press
 
Modern Relish, antes Duk’s Red Hots, abre sus puertas en el barrio de West Town.
La Voz Chicago
Modern Relish abre sus puertas en el sitio antes conocido como Duk’s Red Hots
Los propietarios del puesto de hot dogs en el 636 N. Ashland Ave. tiene grandes planes para el restaurante en el sitio que antes fue Duk’s Red Hots.
By Ambar Colón
 
Tres conductores fueron asaltados el 22 y 24 de enero. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Policía emite alerta para repartidores de comida y conductores de transporte compartido
La semana pasada los sospechosos se acercaban a los conductores, mostraban una pistola y tomaban la orden de comida, dijo la policía.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Players stand on the stage at the Barclays Center before the 2023 NBA Draft.
NBA
NBA extends draft to two-day format
Round 1 will be on Wednesday, June 26, at Barclays Center in New York. Round 2 will follow on June 27 at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. Last year’s draft lasted nearly five hours and ended around 11:45 p.m. Chicago time, which is one of the primary reasons for stretching it over two days.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 