4 shot outside Dolton Auto Zone

Four people were shot outside a Dolton Auto Zone Wednesday morning, according to the Dolton Fire Department.

Around 10 a.m., Dolton firefighters were called to the parking lot area of the Auto Zone, 1110 Sibley Blvd., for a shooting, said Dolton battalion chief Jeremy Cole. Four patients, all adults suffering gunshot wounds, were taken to several hospitals, said Cole who declined to say their conditions.

Hours after the shooting, police cordoned off the store and continued to investigate as Sibley Boulevard from Greenwood Road to Woodlawn Avenue remained closed until about 3:30 p.m.

At least 10 bullet holes pierced the passenger side and windows of a silver car which sat in the lot Wednesday afternoon. At least 20 yellow crime scene markers sat on the ground nearby.

“It’s really sad,” said a woman who lives nearby who didn’t want to be named over fear of retaliation, told the Sun-Times. “The same thing happens everywhere.”

Frightened store owners across the street from the Auto Zone say they were shocked the attack happened so close to where they work.

“It’s been bad on everybody,” said the owner of a furniture store who declined to be named. “It’s not safe for customers.”