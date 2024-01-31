The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Man shot, killed in Chatham

The man, 20, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:35 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 20, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:35 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

