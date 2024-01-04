Man, 71, stabbed to death in Garfield Ridge

A 71-year-old man was stabbed to death Wednesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers found the man about 10:30 a.m. in a home in the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue. He was unresponsive and had a stab wound to the neck, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were reported.

