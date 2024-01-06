Man critical after shooting inside Bridgeport restaurant

Two people walked up to a man inside a Bridgeport neighborhood restaurant and one of them shot him late Friday on the South Side.
It happened about 11:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago police.
The 32-year-old victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds across his body.
The two “unidentified males” had started a “verbal dispute,” and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire before they took off, police said.
No one was in custody.
Police dispatch reports indicated the shooting happened inside Wings and Rings, a sports bar and restaurant at 3434 S. Halsted St. Calls to the restaurant went unanswered Saturday morning.
