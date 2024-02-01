The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Crime Washington Park News

Boy, 16, charged in Washington Park fatal stabbing

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in the stabbing death Wednesday of a man, 18, in the hallway of an apartment building in the 700 block of East 60th Street.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Boy, 16, charged in Washington Park fatal stabbing
A judge’s gavel

Adobe Stock Photo

A 16-year-old boy is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a man Wednesday in Washington Park on the South Side.

A man, 18, was in a hallway of an apartment building in the 700 block of East 60th Street about 5 p.m. when three people approached him and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical and was pronounced dead, police said.

About three hours later, officers arrested the teen boy after he was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly took part in the attack.

He was charged with one count each of first-degree murder, forcible felony murder and armed robbery, police said.

Next Up In Crime
Edgewater community holds vigil for students shot near Senn High School
Southwest suburban residents charged with entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
South suburban man admits helping set fire to CTA van during 2020 riots in Chicago
Ambitious plan aims to raise $400 million to halve Chicago shootings, homicides in 5 years
Arrestan a 3 hombres que mandaban a migrantes venezolanos a robar en tiendas a cambio de identificaciones falsas
Teen seen in viral video being punched by Oak Lawn police facing robbery charge in new case
The Latest
Lucas Dul. who repairs vintage typewriters in his parents’ Downers Grove basement. He wants to open a brick-and-mortar shop because, he says, demand for his work is great.
Entertainment and Culture
Fixing typewriters is a devotion for this 23-year-old Downers Grove ‘old soul’
Lucas Dul is one of the remaining few people across the Midwest who still offer this once-common service.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Lincoln Park’s Semaje Howard (4) reacts as Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson (4) looks up at the scoreboard.
High School Basketball
Young Lincoln Park ends Lindblom’s city title dreams
No one saw Lincoln Park coming this season. The Lions have a first-year head coach and most of the rotation didn’t play varsity basketball last year.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago Tribune employees and their supporters picket Thursday outside the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center in West Town during a 24-hour strike to demand that management pay fair wages and not eliminate their 401(k) match benefits.
Business
Chicago Tribune reporters, newsroom staff strike for first time in newspaper’s 180-year history: ‘This is Chicago, we don’t back down’
They were joined by seven newsrooms across the country in the 24-hour strike for better pay and retention of their 401(k) match benefits. “None of us got into journalism for the money, but we can’t do it for free,” said Joe Mahr, a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter.
By Violet Miller
 
Seven bottlenose dolphins returned to their habitat at Brookfield Zoo January 30, 2024.
Environment
Bottlenose dolphins return home after Brookfield Zoo habitat undergoes $10 million renovation
For the past 15 months Lucky, Tapeko, Allie, Kai, Spree, Noelani and Allison were at Minnesota Zoo being cared for by Brookfield Zoo’s marine mammal team.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
E. Jean Carroll, flanked by two other women, walks out of court in Manhattan.
Columnists
Donald Trump’s $83 million temper tantrum
Trump contributed to this massive judgment against him for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll with his ceaseless boasts about his wealth and his behavior in court.
By Mona Charen
 