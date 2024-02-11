The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Police warn Near North Side businesses of nearly monthlong restaurant burglary spree

The string of 12 burglaries took place between Jan. 9 and Feb. 6, according to police. Nearly all of them happened “in the morning hours.”

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police are warning Near North Side businesses of a spree of 12 restaurant burglaries in the area.

In each burglary, one to three men, as well as a woman, pried open the patio doors to a restaurant and took cash registers and money, Chicago police said in a news release.

The string of 12 burglaries took place from Jan. 9 through Feb. 6, according to police. Nearly all occurred in the morning.

Four occurred in the first block of West Kinzie Street, authorities said. Two burglaries occurred in each of three other blocks - the 600 block of Orleans Street, 100 block of West Kinzie Street and 100 block of West Illinois Street. And the 800 block of North State Street and 300 block of West Hubbard Street had one burglary each.

The men are believed to be 30 to 35 years old, 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall and weigh 160 to 170 pounds, officials said. The woman is believed to be 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is encouraged to call 312-744-8263.

