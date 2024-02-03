The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
16-year-old boy found shot and seriously wounded in Washington Heights

Around 7:15 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was found shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning in Washington Heights on the South Side.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter gunfire detection alert found the boy with multiple wounds to his body in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

