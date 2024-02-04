The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 4, 2024
2 hurt in West Ridge armed robberies

A 35-year-old man was beaten and robbed in the 6600 block of North Campbell Avenue early Sunday. A 19-year-old man was beaten and robbed a short time later nearby.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two armed robberies in West Ridge early Sunday morning left two people injured, police said.

A 35-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of North Campbell Avenue about 1:20 a.m. when three armed men got out of a dark-colored sedan and began chasing him, police said. They hit him multiple times before fleeing with his cellphone and wallet.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

About an hour later, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle less than a mile and a half north of the first robbery in the 7400 block of North Campbell when three men got out of a blue sedan and forced the two out of the car at gunpoint, police said. The men then hit and kicked the 19-year-old several times before fleeing with his cellphone and wallet.

He refused medical services at the scene.

No one was in custody in either robbery.

The Latest
Karol G, winner of the best música urbana award for “Mañana Será Bonito”, poses in the press room during the Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Music
Grammys 2024: Karol G, Miley Cyrus win their first
Performers at the ceremony include Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, SZA and Luke Combs with surprise guest Tracy Chapman.
By Maria Sherman | AP
 
Killer Mike holds his three Grammys in the press room backstage Sunday night.
Music
Killer Mike handcuffed, detained at Grammys after winning 3
Police said the detention stemmed from an altercation inside the Crypto Arena around 4 p.m.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | Associated Press Entertainment Writer
 
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-CAPITOL
Columnists
Illinois incumbents in Congress have fundraising advantage over rivals heading into March primary
Incumbents in the most contested Illinois House primaries— Danny Davis, Sean Casten, Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, Bill Foster and Mike Bost have more cash on hand than their rivals.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Saul Bellow joins Richard M. Daley, then campaigning for mayor, at a Hyde Park meeting in 1989. Bellow’s latest honor is appearing on a United States postage stamp being introduced Tuesday.
Columnists
Author Saul Bellow to earn yet another honor Tuesday
The U.S. Postal Service will unveil a stamp paying tribute to both Chicago’s most lauded writer and a complicated guy.
By Neil Steinberg
 
drewvalentine.jpg
College Sports
Back in business at 15-7 after a lost season, Loyola has rediscovered its edge
What was striking while watching the Ramblers beat Davidson 76-63 on Sunday was how familiar it looked.
By Steve Greenberg
 