2 hurt in West Ridge armed robberies

Two armed robberies in West Ridge early Sunday morning left two people injured, police said.

A 35-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of North Campbell Avenue about 1:20 a.m. when three armed men got out of a dark-colored sedan and began chasing him, police said. They hit him multiple times before fleeing with his cellphone and wallet.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

About an hour later, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle less than a mile and a half north of the first robbery in the 7400 block of North Campbell when three men got out of a blue sedan and forced the two out of the car at gunpoint, police said. The men then hit and kicked the 19-year-old several times before fleeing with his cellphone and wallet.

He refused medical services at the scene.

No one was in custody in either robbery.

