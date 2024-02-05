Man shot, critically hurt in Hermosa

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Hermosa, police said.
A 37-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with another person in the 4000 block of West Armitage Avenue at 6:25 p.m. when the person pulled out a gun and shot the man, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. He was listed in critical condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
