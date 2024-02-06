No one injured during Calumet Heights shooting involving off-duty cop: officials

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting early Tuesday, officials said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to a call around 5 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to a post on the social media platform X.

No injuries were reported, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

COPA is responding to an off-duty officer-involved shooting near 9400 S. Stony Island. If you or anyone you know has any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit our website at https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) February 6, 2024

Chicago police confirmed a call of service at the location of the shooting but didn’t have details yet from responding officers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

