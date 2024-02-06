The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
No one injured during Calumet Heights shooting involving off-duty cop: officials

The shooting took place near 9400 South Stony Island Avenue.

By  Mary Norkol
Sun-Times file

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting early Tuesday, officials said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to a call around 5 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to a post on the social media platform X.

No injuries were reported, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Chicago police confirmed a call of service at the location of the shooting but didn’t have details yet from responding officers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

