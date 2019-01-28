$20K reward in 2011 slaying of 2 found dead inside burned Schiller Park bar

Authorities are offering $20,000 for anyone who can help them solve an eight-year cold case of a tavern owner and a woman found beaten to death inside the bar’s burned husk in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

The body of George Markopoulos, the 67-year-old owner of Horseshoe Inn, was uncovered inside the bar at 9639 W. Irving Park Road as firefighters battled an enormous blaze there the morning of Jan. 27, 2011, according to a statement from Schiller Park police. He was living at an apartment in the back of the tavern.

Five days later, authorities found the remains of 61-year-old Wendy Bonder, police said. She had been buried under three feet of charred debris.

Markopoulos and Bonder were both murdered before the arson, which was set off as a cover-up, police said. An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office found they died of cranial cerebral injuries and blunt head trauma, and both deaths were ruled homicides.

The village announced the $20,000 reward just before the double slaying’s eight-year anniversary arrived Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to call Schiller Park police at (847) 678-4794.

“The tragic deaths of George and Wendy shook our close-knit community and has not been forgotten,” mayor Nick Caiafa said in a statement. “We owe it to George, Wendy and their families to find who did this and bring them to justice.”